Most voters in battleground states oppose key priorities of the transgender-rights movement, including allowing male-born athletes in female sports and gender-transition medical treatment for children, according to a newly released poll.

The poll conducted by OnMessage Inc. for the conservative American Principles Project, found that majorities of likely voters in six swing states favored GOP-backed proposals on sports, education and medical procedures opposed by the left.

“There should be no doubt about it now: cultural issues are a big winner for Republicans,” said APP president Terry Schilling in a Thursday press release.

The poll found that 56% supported laws barring biological males from K-12 and collegiate female athletics; 56% backed laws banning puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and sex-change surgeries for minors, and 60% favored laws prohibiting lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation in grades K-3.

In addition, 59% supported laws “requiring schools to notify parents if their child identifies in class as transgender.” Some schools have policies against such notification over concerns that parents will disapprove.

The polling was conducted among 1,200 likely voters in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“The results were consistent across the board,” Mr. Schilling said. “Strong majorities of voters support defending women’s sports, protecting kids from being pushed into sex changes, removing age-inappropriate sexual lessons from schools, and cracking down on Big Tech censorship. While the left-wing media may attack these positions as ‘bigoted,’ the truth is that these are commonsense views held by most Americans, even in highly competitive battleground states.”

The survey showed that 50% supported and 36% opposed laws preventing censorship of political speech by tech companies.

Twitter has banned a number of high-profile conservatives for describing Biden administration official Rachel Levine as a man. Dr. Levine transitioned reportedly to female in 2011.

“Republicans have a massive opportunity on each of these issues to go on offense and expose the radical extremism of Democrats,” said Mr. Schilling. “We would strongly encourage them to do so — starting by joining the more than 100 candidates nationwide who have signed APP’s Big Family Pledge.”

The survey’s margin of error is +/- 2.82%.

