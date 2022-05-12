Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has given birth five times, but a protester in front of her house said the conservative jurist doesn’t realize what it’s like to undergo a full-term pregnancy.

The unidentified woman spoke with a reporter on Wednesday as she and six others garbed in red cloaks walked back and forth in front of the justice’s home in Falls Church, Virginia, as shown on video posted by Fox News Digital.

“It’s also possible that the fact that she’s an adoptive mother is influencing her inability to see what it’s like to carry a pregnancy to term,” said the protester, who wore a face mask.

Justice Barrett has seven children, two of whom are adopted.

When told “she’s had five kids by herself,” the woman replied, “Not everybody wants to have five kids, or four kids, or one kid.”

The low-key protest appeared to be part of the Ruth Sent Us “Walk By Wednesday” demonstration urging activists to walk past the homes of the six conservative justices in reaction to last week’s leaked draft opinion showing majority support for overturning Roe v. Wade.

Ruth Sent Us has posted videos of activists wearing white hats and red cloaks from “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a dystopian novel and Hulu series about a futuristic society in which fertile young women become child-bearing slaves.

I think being called two-bit reporter” is a bit harsh. I’m at least an eight-bit reporter! pic.twitter.com/jUk0Nk5G4s — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 11, 2022

One of the red-cloaked protesters said he thought that could happen without Roe, the 1973 Supreme Court decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion.

“It should be self-evident that it’s wrong to force women to carry, go through an unwanted pregnancy,” he told the Daily Signal.

The protesters also held signs with messages such as “Keep Your Rosaries Off My Ovaries.” The event lasted about 10 minutes.

“It did not appear that Barrett or her family were at the residence during the demonstrations,” said the Daily Signal.

Three of the justices have had much larger, noisier crowds descend on their houses in the last few days, prompting Republican calls for the Justice Department to enforce federal law prohibiting protests aimed at influencing judges and jurors.

The Justice Department announced Wednesday that it has directed the U.S. Marshals Service to assist with security for the justices.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.