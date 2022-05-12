The Trump International Hotel in the heart of Washington is closed after the Trump Organization sold it to a Miami investor group for $375 million.

Workers dismantled signs on the hotel hours after the sale late Wednesday, according to Axios, which reports the hotel lost $70 million during former President Trump’s first term at the nearby White House.

The hotel is located in the Old Post Office Pavilion on Pennsylvania Avenue, a few blocks from the White House and down the street from the Capitol.

Mr. Trump’s family business leased the building from the federal government, and it was a gathering place for the MAGA faithful.

It was also a lightning rod for controversy, amid signs that lobbyists stayed at the hotel in apparent bids to curry favor with the administration. However, other travelers and entities stayed away because they did not want to be tied to the polarizing president.

The new owners plan to reopen the hotel as part of the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand.

