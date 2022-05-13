Former Vice President Mike Pence will campaign with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp next week, splitting with former President Donald Trump who endorsed Mr. Kemp’s Republican opponent after a dispute over election fraud claims.

Mr. Pence will appear alongside Mr. Kemp on May 23, a day before the state’s Republican primary.

Mr. Kemp, who is running for a second term, leads former Sen. David Perdue by double digits despite Mr. Trump’s endorsement of Mr. Perdue.

Mr. Pence, who may be weighing a 2024 presidential run, called Mr. Kemp “one of the most successful conservative governors in America,” and cited Mr. Kemp’s success in cutting taxes, funding police and passing legislation banning abortion after six weeks.

“Brian Kemp is my friend, a man dedicated to faith, family and the people of Georgia,” Mr. Pence said. “I am proud to offer my full support for four more years of Brian Kemp as governor of the great state of Georgia!”

The endorsement will pit Mr. Trump against Mr. Pence in the primary. The two no longer speak and Mr. Pence has not supported Mr. Trump’s election fraud claims.

While Mr. Trump is weighing another run for the White House, he’s told media outlets he is unlikely to seek Mr. Pence as his running mate.

Mr. Trump has been eager to defeat Mr. Kemp since 2020, when Mr. Kemp refused to help the former president overturn Georgia’s election results, which provided a narrow win for President Biden.

Mr. Trump believes election fraud and irregularities gave Mr. Biden an unfair advantage in Georgia as well as in other states.

Weeks after the November election, Mr. Perdue lost his senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossoff in a runoff contest that gave Democrats control of the Senate.

Mr. Perdue has publicly supported Mr. Trump’s election fraud claims and filed suit claiming counterfeit ballots were submitted in the general election.

A judge dismissed the lawsuit on Wednesday.

