A new pro-life documentary opening in U.S. theaters explores how abortion opponents could react if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized the procedure.

Director Tracy Robinson said Friday that the two-hour film, titled “The Matter of Life,” is playing Monday and Tuesday only on about 700 screens across the nation.

“If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it will be even more urgent and necessary for churches and everyone to connect women in need with pregnancy resources in their communities,” she told The Washington Times in a telephone interview.

The film invites viewers to clarify their position on abortion and challenges Christians to be “pro-love” rather than merely “pro-life.”

It is the first theatrical release of a pro-life movie since the recent leak of a draft ruling suggested the Supreme Court will soon return the power to regulate abortions to the state level.

