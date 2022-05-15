Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Maryland Democrat, announced Sunday evening that he had suffered a minor stroke “this weekend.”

In a statement posted to Twitter, Mr. Van Hollen said he had gone to George Washington University Hospital after feeling lightheaded and suffering “acute neck pain” while giving a speech in western Maryland.

“Earlier today, an angiogram indicated that I had experienced a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of my head,” he said.

Mr. Van Hollen said, citing his doctors, that his stroke will have “no long-term effects or damage.”

He said that he will remain at George Washington hospital “for a few days” but expects to return to his Senate duties “later this week.”

