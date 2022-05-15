Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania suffered a stroke last week, he announced on social media Sunday, just two days before voters will decide his fate in the state’s U.S. Senate race.

His statement posted to Twitter said the stroke occurred Friday, but he was able to get to the hospital before suffering any cognitive damage.

“But our campaign isn’t slowing down one bit, and we are still on track to win this primary on Tuesday, and flip this Senate seat in November,” Mr. Fetterman said.

According to the statement “I wasn’t feeling well” Friday and had “ignored the signs” until he was made to go to the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital by his wife Gisele.

“The amazing doctors here were able to completely remove the clot, reversing the stroke. They got my heart under control as well,” Mr. Fetterman said.

