Former first lady Melania Trump may never appear on the cover of Vogue, but she isn’t closing the door on another stint in the White House.

In her first sit-down interview since leaving Washington, D.C., Mrs. Trump gave an open-ended response on her husband Donald Trump’s plans for 2024.

“I enjoyed taking care of the White House. It was my home for a while. I understood it is people’s house. And it was a privilege to live there,” Mrs. Trump told “Fox & Friends” host Pete Hegseth in the interview airing Sunday.

He responded, “And maybe it’ll be your home again,” to which she replied, “Never say never.”

Mrs. Trump also shrugged off Vogue magazine as “biased” after Mr. Hegseth noted its treatment of recent first ladies. Jill Biden appeared on the August cover, Hillary Clinton was featured once, and Michelle Obama made the cover three times.

All three are Democrats. Mrs. Trump, who never made the cover, is a Republican.

SEE ALSO: John Fetterman suffers stroke days ahead of Pennsylvania primary

“Yet with your business background and your fashion background and your beauty, never on the cover of Vogue. Why the double standard?” Mr. Hegseth asked.

A Slovenia-born former fashion model, Mrs. Trump, 52, said the magazine was “biased.”

“They’re biased and they have likes and dislikes. And it’s so obvious,” Mrs. Trump said. “And I think [the] American people and everyone see it. It was their decision. And I have much more important things to do and I did in the White House than being on the cover of Vogue.”

I enjoyed my discussion with @petehegseth3 @foxnews surrounding my new initiative, Fostering the Future.

For more information please visit https://t.co/oyRdt2Ncfn pic.twitter.com/di8aASuA93 — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) May 15, 2022

In terms of the media criticism she experienced in the White House, she said, “I’m used to that.

“I move forward and I’m here to helping people,” Mrs. Trump said. “And that is the mission. And those people who criticize me, I would encourage them to help in their own community or maybe join my Foster the Future initiative.”

She plugged her initiative aimed at supporting foster children, saying they “need our support, resources, empowerment to achieve their American dream.”

Mrs. Trump also said she has been working on projects involving non-fungible tokens, including one for Foster Care Month called the Meta Rose.

“Some of the proceeds of the sales of NFTs will go towards education, providing education, opportunities for foster care children who are aging out of foster system,” she said. “Yearly 20,000 children [are] aging out of foster care.”

She called the infant-formula shortage “heartbreaking.” Asked why it was happening, she said, “leadership.”

Mrs. Trump served as first lady from 2017 to 2021. Her husband has hinted at another run for the White House in 2024.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.