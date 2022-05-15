House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that the U.S. Supreme Court presents a danger to American families and freedom.

Asked by CNN’s Dana Bash about criticism that Democrats did not foresee anti-abortion activists’ work, Mrs. Pelosi lashed out against the high court amid anticipation that a majority of justices are prepared to undo prior decisions legalizing abortion.

“Let’s not take our eye off the ball — the ball is this court which is dangerous to the freedoms of our country,” Mrs. Pelosi told CNN’s ‘State of the Union’. “Beware in terms of marriage equality, beware in terms of other aspects of it. And so let’s not waste our time on that, the fact is this is a dangerous court to families, to freedom, in our country.”

Mrs. Pelosi insisted that Democrats played the long game on abortion and that they never could have envisioned former President Donald Trump winning and appointing federal judges that rule in favor of pro-life litigants.

“I don’t disrespect people’s views and how they want to live their lives, but I don’t think that it’s up to the Donald Trump appointees on the court or any politicians to make that decision for women,” she said.

The California Democrat’s remarks on Trump-appointed justices comes as protesters have gathered outside those justices’ homes in recent days, angry over speculation that the Supreme Court is prepared to undo abortion rights recognized in Roe v. Wade. Thousands of abortion rights protestors also demonstrated on the National Mall on Saturday as tensions continued to run high.

