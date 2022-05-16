President Biden on Monday paid tribute to retired Buffalo police officer Aaron Salter Jr., who was among those killed in a racially motivated mass shooting in a Black community.

Speaking at a previously scheduled Medal of Valor award ceremony for public safety officers, Mr. Biden recognized Mr. Salter’s bravery in attempting to subdue the shooter before being killed.

“He was actually able to shoot the assailant twice, but [the shooter] had on a bulletproof vest,” Mr. Biden said. “He lost his life in the process.”

“No one understands more than all of you here today, the pain and anguish those families and loved ones feel,” he told the attendees at the ceremony.

Mr. Salter was working as a security guard at the grocery store where the shooting occurred Saturday.

Authorities said the 18-year-old shooter, who is White, was motivated by racial animus when he targeted shoppers at the grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood. Ten people were killed and three people were injured in the attack.

The president has said Americans “must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America.”

Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Buffalo Tuesday to meet with the victims’ families.

