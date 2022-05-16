Former President Donald Trump agreed to restrict his social media usage outside his Truth Social platform regardless of whether Twitter, Facebook or others lift their bans on him, according to a regulatory filing from Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Mr. Trump must first post on Truth Social and then wait six hours before publishing elsewhere with limited exceptions for politics, according to DWAC’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“President Trump is generally obligated to make any social media post on Truth Social and may not make the same post on another social media site for six hours,” read the filing. “Thereafter, he is free to post on any site to which he has access. … In addition, he may make a post from a personal account related to political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the-vote efforts on any social media site at any time.”

DWAC made plans last year for a merger agreement with Trump Media & Technology Group, Mr. Trump’s team behind his social platform. The restrictions on Mr. Trump were listed in a section of DWAC’s filing about TMTG and its license agreement with him that acknowledges the former president is controversial.

“TMTG has entered into a license agreement with President Trump wherein neither the personal nor political conduct of President Trump, even if such conduct could negatively reflect on TMTG’s reputation or brand or be considered offensive, dishonest, illegal, immoral, or unethical, or otherwise harmful to TMTG’s brand or reputation, shall be considered a breach of the license agreement,” read the filing.

Mr. Trump’s willingness to forego posting on prominent social media sites provides more context for his willingness to stay away from Twitter if the platform reverses its permanent ban on the former president. Mr. Trump told Fox News last month he would not return to Twitter, following news that billionaire Elon Musk would acquire the platform.

Twitter permanently suspended Mr. Trump in January 2021 after the riot at the U.S. Capitol, and it prevented the sitting president from interacting with his tens of millions of followers on its service. Mr. Musk is now set to acquire Twitter in a deal expected to close this year, and he said last week he thinks Mr. Trump’s access should be restored.

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.