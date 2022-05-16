Support for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign among potential jurors in the trial of former campaign attorney Michael Sussmann frustrated prosecutors as jury selection began Monday.

Nearly a quarter of the potential jurors screened by prosecutors and defense attorneys in the Washington, D.C. courtroom early Monday said they had either donated to Mrs. Clinton’s campaign in 2016 or had strong opinions about the election, won by Republican Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper reminded several potential jurors who expressed pro-Clinton views that this trial wasn’t about the 2016 election.

“This case has political overtones, but Hillary Clinton is not on trial. Donald Trump is not on trial. Michael Sussmann is on trial and he deserves a fair one,” he said at one point.

Mr. Sussmann, a former Perkins Coie attorney who was the lead attorney for the Clinton campaign, is on trial for lying to the FBI.

Prosecutors say he misled the FBI when he told a top bureau lawyer that no client spurred him to peddle now-debunked evidence tying Mr. Trump to Russia’s Alfa Bank. They say he set up the meeting on behalf of the Clinton campaign as part of an effort to push for a federal investigation into Mr. Trump and peddle stories to the media about how the Trump campaign was being probed by the FBI.

Mr. Sussmann later billed the Clinton campaign for the FBI meeting, according to court records.

Of the 20 potential jurors questioned Monday morning, four said they had donated to Mrs. Clinton’s campaign, while another said she thought she did but wasn’t certain.

A young white woman, who markets wine brands, said she donated to Mrs. Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, in 2016.

When asked by prosecutor Micheal Keilty if her support for Democrats could influence her views in the jury room, said, “I’d like to believe not, but it’s hard to say.”

“It was certified,” was all she’d say when asked if she had opinions about the 2016 election.

“It is hard to remove the feelings you have,” she said.

Still, Mr. Keilty did not move to strike her from the jury pool, a sign that the prosecution has resigned itself to the difficulty of finding non-Democratic jurors in a Blue town like Washington.

Another potential juror, a Black man, said he worked the phone banks for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign.

He, too, was pressed for whether he could put aside his views about the 2016 election and consider the Sussmann case based solely on the evidence.

“I hope so,” he said.

“You hope so?” Mr. Keilty responded, leading the potential juror to respond that he “was confident.”

The man was later struck from potential jury service because an overseas trip would interfere with the trial’s two-week schedule.

Another potential juror, a middle-aged white male who works for Amazon, said he contributed to the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee in 2016.

He said he’d “strive” for impartiality, but Mr. Keilty still moved to strike him.

“He wasn’t sure if he could be fair and impartial. He donated to both the Democratic National Committee and Hillary for America. We have concerns about his impartiality,” Mr. Keilty said.

Mr. Sussmann’s lawyer, Sean Berkowitz, pushed to keep the potential juror, saying that the man “expressed a high degree of confidence in his ability to be fair.”

Judge Cooper allowed the man to remain in the jury pool, but he could be struck later.

An older white woman said she donated to candidates in 2016, but did not disclose who received her money. She also said she had “strong feelings” about one of the candidates in that election, but declined to say any more.

Mrs. Clinton won 90% of the vote in Washington, D.C., in 2016, while Mr. Trump won 4% of the vote. Mr. Trump received the lowest popular vote and lowest share of votes in Washington since it was granted presidential electors in 1961.

Mrs. Clinton’s 86% margin of victory in Washington was the largest secured by any major party candidate in any jurisdiction since former President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s landslide victory in 1936.

Jury selection is in the early stages, so there is no guarantee that any of the Clinton supporters will make the final cut. Selection is expected to continue into Monday afternoon, with other potential jurors being interviewed throughout the day.

