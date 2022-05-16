NEWS AND OPINION:

People are not fond of the notion that the world is in need of a “Great Reset,” as suggested by the World Economic Forum and several other globalist institutions.

“The world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism,” the organization noted in a mission statement.

The pandemic, unemployment, public debt and other factors add to public uneasiness, and could leave the world “less sustainable, less equal, and more fragile,” the statement advised.

Curious? Visit Weforum.org/great-reset. And how’s the idea playing? Not so good.

A mere 32% of U.S. voters have a favorable view of the “Great Reset Movement” while 61% oppose it, according to a poll released Monday by the Heartland Institute. Another 56% oppose the idea with the rest unsure about the issue.

“Among Republican voters, a whopping 67% ‘strongly oppose’ the Great Reset; 57% of independents agree. On the flip side, 34% of Democrats ‘strongly favor’ the Great Reset. Interestingly, Republican and Independent voters tend to be more familiar with the Great Reset movement compared to their Democratic counterparts,” the poll analysis noted.

The national survey of 1,004 likely U.S. voters was conducted April 28-May 2 and released Monday.

REMEMBERING NANCY REAGAN

July 6, 2021, was the 100th anniversary of the birth of Nancy Reagan — an event which has been celebrated in several notable ways since. Among them: the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute in Washington, D.C. will commemorate the year-long “Nancy Reagan Centennial” with an online salute to her on Tuesday.

The live event features 14 of those who knew and worked with the late first lady. They include former ABC White House correspondent Ann Compton; Pete Souza, former White House photographer for Reagan and President Obama; and Anita McBride, former Reagan White House personnel director and former chief of staff to Laura Bush.

The panel guests also include Douglas Brinkley, a CNN presidential historian and a professor of history at Rice University; and Carl Cannon, executive editor and Washington bureau chief of Real Clear Politics.

The event will be live-streamed from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET at this lengthy but exact link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuvDe3GRjaQ

More information on the ongoing works of the Reagan Foundation can be found at Reaganfoundation.org.

QUEEN OF THE SWAMP

Some political endorsements are more interesting than others.

“The Republican Liberty Caucus proudly endorses John Dennis for Congress for California’s 11th congressional district. As Chairman of the San Francisco GOP, John is a vocal and refreshing voice for liberty in California. We fully support John Dennis in his bid to unseat the queen of the swamp, Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” the caucus said in a statement shared with the Beltway.

The Republican Liberty Caucus has endorsed 21 other candidates so far this year, including Reps. Matt Gaetz and Kat Cammack of Florida. The caucus is a 527 voluntary grassroots membership organization working within the Republican Party to advance individual rights, limited government and free markets.

Find them at RLC.org.

MAIL CALL

That little private booth with the handy personal touchscreen appears to be the voting mode of choice when election time comes. Forget the mailbox.

“The great vote-by-mail wave appears to be receding just as quickly as it arrived. After tens of millions of people in the United States opted for mail ballots during the pandemic election of 2020, voters in early primary states are returning in droves to in-person voting this year,” reported the Associated Press, which examined the voting patterns of recent elections in four states.

“In Georgia, one of the most hotly contested states, about 85,000 voters had requested mail ballots for the May 24 primary, as of Thursday. That is a dramatic decrease from the nearly 1 million who cast mail ballots in the state’s 2020 primary at the height of the coronavirus pandemic,” AP said.

“The trend was similar in Ohio, Indiana and West Virginia, which held primaries this month; comparisons were not available for Nebraska, another early primary state.”

TAKING NAMES

Names in public places continue to be a cultural issue, A group of researchers have identified 960 places within 16 of the nation’s 62 national parks which they say contain racist names that promote white supremacy, “settler colonialism” or “anti-indigenous ideologies.”

The group is affiliated with the University of California Santa Barbara and published their findings in People and Nature, an academic journal.

“The research team examined origins of over 2,200 place names in 16 national parks and found all of the locations ‘have place names that tacitly endorse racist or, more specifically, anti-Indigenous ideologies,” advised the College Fix, a student-written publication which reviewed the report. Of the 960 names deemed offensive, 324 of them were considered offensive despite “neutral-seeming” names, such as Crater Peak, located in California.

The researchers reasoned that “seemingly innocuous names, and names of forgotten or obscure individuals are perhaps just as pernicious as names for outright racist or violent individuals. Neutral-seeming settler names build a white-normative culture in the place.”

POLL DU JOUR

• 16% of U.S. adults consider themselves “very conservative” when it comes to their general approach on issues.

• 18% consider themselves to be “somewhat conservative” on issues.

• 34% see themselves as “moderate” in their general approach on issues.

• 15% say they are “somewhat liberal” on issues.

• 14% call themselves “very liberal” on issues.

• 3% are not sure about their ideology.

SOURCE: An NBC News poll of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted May 5-7 and May 9-10.

