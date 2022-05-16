President Biden will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday to meet with victims’ families from a racially motivated mass shooting in a Black community and join in mourning the 10 people killed and three wounded.

Speaking from a previously scheduled National Peace Officer’s Memorial Service in Washington on Sunday, Mr. Biden said he is receiving updates from the Justice Department as authorities investigate the shooting.

“As they do, we must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America,” Mr. Biden said. “Our hearts are heavy once again, but our resolve must never, ever waver.”

Authorities said the 18-year-old shooter, who is White, was motivated by racial animus when he targeted shoppers at a New York grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

One of those killed in the shooting was a retired police officer. Three were injured.

The White House said Sunday that Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to meet with the victims’ families.

