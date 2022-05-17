The Biden administration on Tuesday sued hotelier Stephen Wynn to force him to register as a foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The government claimed Mr. Wynn lobbied on behalf of officials of the People’s Republic of China during the Trump administration.

The 13-page complaint filed in federal court in Washington said Mr. Wynn, former CEO of Wynn Resorts, acted on behalf of Sun Lijun, then-vice minister of public security for the PRC.

Mr. Wynn allegedly had dinner and calls with former President Donald Trump in 2017 concerning canceling a visa of a businessperson who left China in 2014 to seek political asylum in the U.S. China now seeks to charge that individual with corruption.

“The filing of this suit – the first affirmative civil lawsuit under FARA in more than three decades – demonstrates the department’s commitment to ensuring transparency in our democratic system,” said Matthew G. Olsen, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “Where a foreign government uses an American as its agent to influence policy decisions in the United States, FARA gives the American people a right to know.”

The government claims Mr. Wynn lobbied on behalf of the PRC to protect his business interests in Macau.

FARA is a federal law that requires individuals to disclose relationships with foreign nationals when working and advocating for their interests.

Mr. Wynn’s lawyer, Donald Campbell, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Wynn resigned from the board of Wynn Resorts in 2018 amid sexual misconduct allegations.

• Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.