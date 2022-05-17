Democratic leaders in the House are confident they will have enough votes for their razor-thin majority to pass a bill later this week aimed at determining whether Big Oil is gouging American consumers.

Skepticism exists within the caucus over how the legislation, which would broaden the Federal Trade Commission’s powers to punish fossil-fuel corporations if Democrats’ claims they are inflating prices at the pump bear fruit, would actually blunt record-high fuel costs.

They also question how it would be determined what constitutes “price gouging” in a volatile global energy market.

Still, leaders contend they will have the votes.

“Time and time again, we’ve found a way to deliver legislation with a thin majority,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus. “Having conversations with members, finding the common ground, and building that consensus is what we need.”

The full House will consider the price gouging proposal Thursday. The legislation was unexpectedly delayed Monday evening from advancing to the full chamber amid the concerns from members.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Maryland Democrat, had a message for those desiring other action.

“Everybody who says this isn’t enough: If you think it’s good, vote for it and we’ll get more later,” he said. “You can always say it’s not enough, but that’s not a reason for being against it.”

But Democratic skeptics extend beyond the halls of Congress.

Larry Summers, Treasury Secretary under President Clinton and the top economic adviser for President Obama, labeled it “dangerous nonsense” on Bloomberg television.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told the CBS program “Face the Nation” on Sunday that he was “not familiar with all of the details” but that there is “guidance going out” on how to crack down on price gouging.

Since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, unveiled the proposal weeks ago, leaders have conceded that it’s essentially a show vote designed to push back against GOP critics who say Democrats are turning a blind eye to sky-high prices.

No Republican support is expected in either chamber, meaning it will fail to reach the 60-vote threshold required in the Senate no matter what happens in the House.

Because Democratic leaders have kiboshed suggestions from members in tough reelection races for a federal gas-tax holiday, Congress will not pass any legislation to combat record-high gas prices for the foreseeable future.

The House will embark on a two-week break from voting beginning next week for Memorial Day.

“It’s our hope that our Republican colleagues, who perhaps are too busy fanning the flames of hatred and xenophobia, will decide to join us on behalf of this country,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, New York Democrat and House Democratic Caucus chairman.

Tuesday marked another all-time high on gas prices, with the national average topping $4.52 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s 44 cents more than a month ago and $1.47 more than one year ago.

Democratic strategists and the party’s vulnerable lawmakers have voiced concerns that they face greater political fallout each day that the midterms get closer and gas prices remain high.

Rep. Haley Stevens, a Michigan Democrat who represents a purple district, suggested the price gouging proposal would help catch the eyes of constituents and that more action will be needed.

“I’m not into messaging [votes], but I do think this is about accountability,” Ms. Stevens told The Washington Times. “These are never single solutions. You can kind of win some attention.”

Rep. Dan Kildee, who like Ms. Stevens is a Michigan Democrat and backs the legislation, said the intent is to provide a potential solution for future energy crises more than to offer direct relief.

“All we know is that if the companies are engaged in gouging at a time when we can least afford it, even if they get away with it for the time being, they shouldn’t get away with it in the long-term,” he said.

In addition to the increased criticism against the Biden administration’s energy policies, House Republicans have used the price gouging legislation to roll out a new line of attack against Democrats.

They have dubbed it “socialism” that is akin to price-fixing under authoritarian regimes.

“Democrats are following the lead of Soviet Russia and Venezuela and failing to learn from our own history,” Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Washington Republican, said during a Rules Committee debate Monday evening. “The promise of America is free enterprise, not socialism, not government price controls.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.