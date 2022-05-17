Elon Musk is backing the Republicans.

In a virtual interview this week, the electric-car entrepreneur and prospective Twitter purchaser, said that he will be voting Republican this fall to, among other things, protect free speech.

Elon Musk Says He Plans to Vote Republican for the First Time, Wants to Remove the Bias from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G7JVJqJLKz — Ultra MAGA |Sam| 🇺🇸 | 🦅 | 📡 (@Rudio1John) May 17, 2022

He set up the revelation by noting that while he describes himself as a “moderate,” and “neither a Republican nor a Democrat.”

Mr. Musk said he has “voted overwhelmingly for Democrats … I’m not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican,” Mr. Musk said.

“Now this election, I will,” he told the surprised participants at a technology conference Monday in Miami hosted by the “All-In” podcast.

He also framed his planned purchase of Twitter as an attempt to counteract the app’s “very far-left bias.”

“It’s not some right-wing takeover … but rather a moderate-wing takeover,” he said.

Mr. Musk called his planned purchase “an attempt to ensure that people of all political beliefs feel welcome on digital town square and they can express their beliefs without fear of being banned or shadow-banned.”

