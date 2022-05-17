Two fired Alaska Airlines flight attendants sued the carrier — and the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA union — Tuesday, claiming they were discriminated against for posting “biblically based” comments to a company message board.

Lawyers for Marli Brown and Lacey Smith said they independently questioned Alaska Airline’s public support for the federal Equality Act, a bill now in Congress that would advance gay rights while removing employer protections granted under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

“To make matters worse, their union not only failed to vigorously represent and defend Marli and Lacey against the airline’s religious discrimination, but also discriminated against them because of their religious beliefs and actively undermined their ability to assert their federal and state protections against such discrimination,” the lawsuit alleges. The two attendants were let go March 19, 2021.

Ms. Brown was an eight-year veteran of Alaska Airlines, the complaint notes, and had been praised for her “kindness and compassion” just two months earlier in the company’s in-flight magazine for attending to an elderly customer making her first flight.

Lacey Smith also had worked for Alaska Airlines for eight years and had an “exemplary” record at work, according to the lawsuit. “During the summer of 2020, Alaska Airlines awarded Lacey a service pin because she had received 50 kudos from passengers,” the complaint stated.

The 54-page legal complaint said the carrier’s political activism left the flight attendants stranded after they expressed questions about the company’s agenda. It also alleges that Alaska Air did not remove postings supporting the Equality Act as the “morally right thing to do,” even though it fired Ms. Smith and Ms. Brown for posting “moral” questions against the measure.

The House passed the Equality Act in February 2021, but the bill is still held up in committee in the Senate.

“Over the past few years, Alaska Airlines dramatically increased its social advocacy for LGBTQ+ causes, while at the same time excluding, silencing and ostracizing employees of faith who hold religious beliefs on issues of sexual morality,” the complaint alleges, adding, “Alaska Airlines may lawfully engage in social advocacy, but it must not do so in a manner that discriminates or creates a hostile work environment against protected classes.”

The suit details several instances of Alaska Airlines stating its inclusivity “regardless of race, ethnicity, disability, age, gender or sexual orientation,” but in each instance omitting religion, which attorneys argue is a protected class under the law.

The complaint also alleges the flight attendants union provided no support for religious employees in the workplace.

“Religious flight attendants report that when they file complaints of harassment or report offensive social media posts, the airline and the union dismiss their concerns while at the same time aggressively advocating for employees who raise complaints not based upon religion,” the lawsuit alleges.

Attorney Stephanie Taub, a senior counsel for First Liberty Institute, the public-interest law firm representing the terminated employees, accused Alaska Airlines of “canceling” the two flight attendants for their faith: “‘Woke’ corporations like Alaska Airlines think that they do not have to follow the law and can fire employees if they simply don’t like their religious beliefs,” she said

Neither Alaska Airlines nor the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA immediately responded to requests for comment from The Washington Times.

• Mark A. Kellner can be reached at mkellner@washingtontimes.com.