The Prime Minister of Greece on Tuesday issued a stark warning to members of Congress about the future of democracy and the need to stand by Ukraine amid its war with Russia.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis commemorated the partnership between Greece and the U.S. and noted the importance of allies when it comes to defending democracy around the globe.

“We understand the power of allies in defense of the values that we share,” Mr. Mitsotakis said in an address to a joint session of Congress. “Without allies, the Greeks would not, for all their heroism, have been able to win their independence, and that is why we recognize the importance of taking sides now. And we took sides unequivocally. We stand by Ukraine against Putin’s aggression.”

The prime minister also encouraged U.S. political leaders to use global partnerships to send a message to Russia and other authoritarian regimes by standing with Ukraine.

“[Putin] must not succeed, not only for the sake of Ukraine but also in order to send a message to all authoritarian leaders that historical revisionism and open acts of aggression that violate international law will not be tolerated by the global community of democratic states.”

Mr. Mitsotakis received several standing ovations from those in the chamber, which included Vice President Kamala Harris.

SEE ALSO: Biden to host leaders of Sweden, Finland amid NATO bid

The prime minister met with President Biden on Monday to discuss international efforts to help Ukraine, Greece’s relationship with the U.S. and bringing down global energy prices.

Following his visit with Mr. Mitsotakis, Mr. Biden thanked the Greek leader for his “moral courage and clarity” against Russia, which includes his support for economic sanctions against the country.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.