The voting public might want to buckle up. Here’s a few words from MoveOn, the progressive and aggressive activist group that is gearing up for the midterm elections, armed with an unprecedented boost of $30 million in its campaign war-chest.

MoveOn Political Action has announced the launch of its 2022 political outreach program which bears an emphatic title: “America for All: Us v. MAGA.”

They appear to be gearing up for a serious challenge to Republican and conservative rivals as the election draws closer. As of Wednesday, the general-election polls will open in 191 days.

“MoveOn is mobilizing millions of voters to protect democracy from the extreme right that seeks to overturn our elections, silence our voices, take control of our bodies, and block policies that will benefit all Americans,” the group said in a statement.

“MoveOn’s over-$30 million election program — its largest ever for a midterm — will build long-term progressive power and move the needle in key races spanning from Congress to gubernatorial contests,” the group said.

The group is keenly interested in secretary of state and gubernatorial candidates running in competitive races in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

MEANWHILE ON THE BORDER

A terse new tweet from Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reveals some telling new numbers.

“There were 234,088 migrants encountered at the Southern border in April, per a Dept. of Homeland Security court filing. That’s the highest number in history. 117,989 migrants were released into the U.S. in April. 113,248 were removed, including 96,908 expelled via Title 42,” wrote Mr. Melugin, who covers the border for his network.

The Republican Party has parsed out all the math here, and this is its reaction.

“April saw the most encounters for a single month on record, and 30% more than April 2021. Including April, Biden has released over 700,000 illegal immigrants into the U.S. During President Trump’s last full month in office, only 17 illegal immigrants were released. Title 42 is set to end in less than a week, and the Biden administration has no plan to effectively deal with the expected surge,” advises Tommy Pigott, rapid response director for the Republican National Committee.

“Border communities — including local Democrat officials — are sounding the alarm as resources are strained beyond limit. But President Biden is not listening. He doesn’t even seem to care,” Mr. Pigott said in a statement.

AN UNDERGROUND UPDATE

This straightforward news release from the U.S. Department of Justice reveals the true depths of drug trafficking on the southern border.

“A federal drug investigation has resulted in the discovery of a sophisticated cross-border tunnel and charges against six people for conspiring to distribute 1,762 pounds of cocaine,” the release explained.

“The subterranean passageway, stretching from Tijuana, Mexico to a warehouse in Otay Mesa just east of the Port of Entry, is estimated to be about 1,744 feet long, 61 feet deep and 4-feet in diameter, with reinforced walls, a rail system, electricity and a ventilation system,” the release said.

There have been 90 subterranean passages discovered in the Southern District of California since 1993.

The discovery of the tunnel resulted from an ongoing investigation by members of the San Diego Costa Pacifico Money Laundering Task Force, which include Homeland Security Investigations, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Customs and Border Protection and the United States Attorney’s Office.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Formula None.”

Looks like President Biden and the White House is losing this particular race. This two-word phrase is a timely one, and it comes from the GOP.

“The Biden administration’s incompetence has created a baby formula shortage which is burdening families across the country, leaving parents desperate to find food to feed their children,” advised a rigorous, 20-point analysis of this ongoing nourishment crisis compiled by the Republican Party and released Tuesday.

“This is just the latest instance of a presidency defined by countless crises, failures, and broken promises,” the analysis noted.

FOXIFIED, SUPERCHARGED EDITION

For the week of May 9-15, Fox News Channel marked 65 consecutive weeks topping its primary cable news rivals, both in primetime and throughout the day, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Fox News aired 98 of the top 100 cable news telecasts for the week and earned an average of 2.2 million nightly primetime viewers, compared to MSNBC, which drew 983,000 viewers and CNN which drew 604,000.

The standouts for the week were, as usual, “The Five,” with a nightly audience of 3.3 million, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (3.1 million viewers), “Hannity” (2.7 million) and “Jesse Watters Primetime” (2.5 million). And between the rival media-analysis shows, Fox News’ “Media Buzz” nabbed 1.3 million while CNN’s “Reliable Sources” brought in 637,000, its lowest rating so far this year.

Meanwhile, Fox News Digital finished the month of April as the top-performing news organization in the online race, drawing 77 million unique visitors to its website. Those visitors spent 2.9 billion minutes at the site, and racked up 1.5 billion multi-platform views in the process.

Fox News also bested the competition on social media for the 92nd consecutive month, according to Emplifi, an industry source.

The network received 4.5 million Twitter interactions, 17 million Facebook interactions, 17 million Instagram interactions and 308 million video views on YouTube, according to Shareablee, another industry source.

POLL DU JOUR

• 77% of U.S. adults support the U.S. sending weapons to Ukraine; 72% of women and 82% of men agree,

• 21% overall are “very worried” that the conflict in Ukraine could lead to the use of nuclear weapons; 24% of women and 17% of men also agree.

• 42% overall are “somewhat worried” that the war could go nuclear; 49% of women and 35% of men agree,

• 22% overall are “not too worried” about the possibility; 17% of women and 28% of men also agree.

• 14% overall are “not at all worried”; 9% of women and 20% of men also agree.

SOURCE: A Monmouth University poll of 807 U.S. adults conducted May 5-9 and released Monday.

