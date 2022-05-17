North Korea ignored South Korea’s offer of COVID-19 aid for a second day on Tuesday as dictator Kim Jong-un decides how to combat surging “fevers” in his nation of 26 million while saving face.

The Ministry of Unification in Seoul has been trying since Monday to offer vaccines, masks and tests to its reclusive neighbor, but Pyongyang isn’t accepting the message.

“As North Korea is aware of our stance on cooperation in disease prevention, our government will wait for the North’s response without pressing it,” an official told the Yonhap News Agency.

The wire service said the South might route assistance through international agencies. So far, Mr. Kim has rebuffed vaccines from global alliances such as COVAX, leaving much of his population unprotected.

“There are numerous political considerations as to why the North has not accepted the message yet; we need to think of ways to provide assistance through international organizations or nongovernmental aid in case we end up not providing it directly,” Unification Minister Kwon Young-se said.

North Korean officials acknowledged the COVID-19 outbreak last week after two years of insisting the virus never breached its borders. More than 50 people have died so far, though it is difficult to get accurate numbers from Pyongyang.

Mr. Kim faces a bit of a dilemma. He wants to prevent the virus from spiraling out of control but also wants to maintain North Korea’s image as a self-sufficient nation.

Experts told The Associated Press that Mr. Kim would likely accept help from China, its only ally, but do so in an informal, unpublicized manner to preserve national pride.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.