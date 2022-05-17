Candidates and political action committees have spent more than $55 million on television and radio ads ahead of Tuesday’s Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary, meaning it could be one of the most expensive races in this year’s cycle, according to CNBC.

Data from Medium Buying found that former Bridgewater Associates CEO Dave McCormick and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz spent more than $20 million on attack ads and advertising in their bids combined, in a race for an open seat that could play a major role in who controls the Senate in 2023.

Honor Pennsylvania, a super PAC supporting Mr. McCormick, spent over $17 million while the American Leadership Action PAC, which backs Mr. Oz, invested over $3 million in the contest.

News Corp Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch donated $200,000 in April to the pro-McCormick group, while Julia Koch, the widow of the late billionaire David Koch, donated $5,800 to Mr. Oz’s campaign, CNBC reported.

Kathy Barnette, a conservative political commentator and third major contender in the GOP primary, has raised only about $1.7 million, mostly from small donors, but is holding her own against her well-funded opponents.

An Emerson poll released Monday put Mr. Oz, who has been endorsed by former President Trump, in the lead, attracting support from 28% of very likely GOP primary voters compared to 24% for Ms. Barnette and 21% for Mr. McCormick.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.