On the opening day of a criminal trial testing special counsel John Durham’s Russia investigation, prosecutors argued that a Clinton campaign lawyer duped the FBI with anti-Trump dirt to create an October surprise in the 2016 election.

Prosecutors on Monday said the lawyer, Michael Sussmann, intended to deceive FBI officials in September 2016 when he presented a top bureau official with two white papers and two thumb drives detailing a now-debunked theory linking former President Trump to Russia’s Alfa Bank.

Mr. Sussmann is charged with lying to federal agents in the first trial of Mr. Durham’s probe of the origins of the FBI’s Trump-Russia collusion investigation.

He is accused of concealing the fact that he was representing the Clinton campaign and a tech executive when he turned over purported evidence of covert communication between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank. Prosecutors say he billed the Clinton campaign for the meeting with FBI attorney James Baker.

Federal prosecutor Brittain Shaw told jurors that Mr. Sussmann’s goal was to spur the FBI into probing the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Alfa Bank. He wanted to get the FBI to investigate Mr. Trump and then pitch the story to media outlets, she said.

“The evidence will show the defendant’s lie was all part of a bigger plan. It was a plan to create an October surprise on the eve of a presidential election — a plan that used and manipulated the FBI, Ms. Shaw said in her opening statement at the trial in Washington, D.C. “It was a plan that largely succeeded.”

Michael Bosworth, a defense attorney for Mr. Sussmann, said their client was a good citizen acting on a solid tip from Rodney Joffe, a cybersecurity expert.

He said the New York Times planned to run a story based on the purported internet traffic linking Mr. Trump to Russia. Mr. Sussmann met with the FBI so they wouldn’t get caught flat-footed by the Times’ article, he told jurors.

FBI investigators looked into Mr. Sussmann’s tip and concluded it was meritless. The theory was also debunked by special counsel Robert Mueller. Investigators said the emails between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank were spam marketing emails and secret communications.

Mr. Bosworth said the fact that the FBI concluded there was no evidence linking Mr. Trump to Alfa Bank contradicts the prosecution’s theory.

“The meeting with the FBI was the exact opposite of what the Clinton campaign would have wanted,” he said in his opening statement. “It was something they didn’t authorize him to do it, didn’t direct him to do it, and didn’t want him to do it.”

“And you know what happened?” Mr. Bosworth told the jury. “The FBI effectively shut it down. The exact opposite of what the Clinton campaign wanted. They wanted a big story that hurts Trump and helps them. The FBI shut it down.”

Ms. Shaw countered that Mr. Sussmann was motivated by a desire to use the FBI to tilt the 2016 election in favor of Ms. Clinton by using the investigation to smear Mr. Trump in the media with a bogus claim of Russian ties.

“We are here because the FBI is our institution. It should not be used as a political tool for anyone. Not Republicans. Not Democrats. Not anyone,” she told jurors.

“You will learn that Mr. Baker and the FBI opened a case and devoted FBI resources to the serious allegations,” Ms. Shaw said. “The server did not reflect a crime nor was it a threat to national security.”

Defense attorneys also slammed the FBI’s Mr. Baker in their opening arguments, saying that Mr. Sussmann made it clear that he was the Clinton campaign’s lawyer when he presented the Alfa Bank allegations.

Mr. Bosworth said that Mr. Baker noted the Clinton campaign ties during a March 2017 Justice Department meeting that occurred after the presidential election. He said Mr. Baker told Justice Department officials of the connection during the meeting.

“This was an important meeting. This is not a casual get-together. This is a briefing of the senior-most officials of the FBI to the Justice Department,” Mr. Bosworth said.

Opening arguments kicked off the trial after jury selection was completed Monday. The panel of 12 jurors and four alternates consists of eight White women, three Black women, two White men, two Black men, and one Asian man. Several jurors work for federal agencies, including the Library of Congress and the Treasury Department.

The trial, which is expected to last two weeks, is the first for Mr. Durham and his three-year probe.

Mr. Trump and other conservatives have cheered Mr. Durham’s work, which has racked up three indictments and one guilty plea.

Former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty in 2020 to altering an email used to apply for surveillance warrants for Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. He was sentenced to probation in the case brought by Mr. Durham.

Igor Danchenko, a key source for former British spy Christopher Steele’s anti-Trump dossier, is also facing charges arising from Mr. Durham’s investigation. He is accused of lying to the FBI about how and where he got information for the dossier, a collection of unverified and salacious claims tying Mr. Trump to Russia.

Some conservatives have criticized Mr. Durham for slow-walking the investigation and wasting a lot of time pursuing weak cases. They gripe that three years of work should have produced more than one minor guilty plea resulting in probation.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.