RALEIGH, N.C. – U.S. Rep. Ted Budd has won a crowded Republican primary for retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr’s seat in North Carolina.

Budd’s win is also a victory for former President Donald Trump, who elevated the little-known congressman with a surprise endorsement nearly a year ago. A super PAC affiliated with the conservative Club for Growth spent millions on ads supporting Budd and attacking his chief rival, former Gov. Pat McCrory, as too liberal.

McCrory was considered a moderate in the 14-candidate primary but is best known nationally for signing a “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people in 2016 that cost the state billions. Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker also competed in the race.

Budd avoided a runoff by garnering more than 30% of the vote in the primary. He now advances to the November general election, where he’ll take on/is expected to take on Democrat Cheri Beasley, a former state Supreme Court chief justice. Beasley would be North Carolina’s first Black senator if elected in the Republican-leaning state.

Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Kentucky, Idaho and Oregon are holding primary elections Tuesday. Former President Donald Trump put his endorsement record on the line in two key Republican primaries for open U.S. Senate seats in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Voters in three states – Pennsylvania, Idaho and Oregon – are picking their nominees for governor.