The Department of Homeland Security has “paused” its new disinformation board just weeks after it was announced, according to a report.

The Washington Post, citing “multiple employees,” said the department is trying to figure out what to do with the board after a bungled rollout and complaints of overreach by Republicans.

Nina Jankowicz, the board’s embattled director, had drafted a resignation letter, but she has been asked to stay on while the department figures out what to do with the board, the Post reported.

The Homeland Security Department did not immediately respond to a request for a comment Wednesday morning.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas revealed the board during congressional testimony last month.

Mr. Mayorkas initially portrayed the board as an election information watchdog. He said the board will communicate directly with communities, particularly minorities, that his department thinks are being misled.

SEE ALSO: Watchdog: U.S. pullout ‘most important factor’ in Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan

The department described a somewhat different vision. It insisted the board will help harmonize existing efforts and share best practices internally. Officials said the board’s first targets were disinformation about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and information that smuggling cartels use to recruit migrants making the journey to the U.S.

Mr. Mayorkas later described the board as only a “working group,” and said its goal was really to police Homeland Security itself to ensure free speech rights were being respected.

Critics were not mollified by the differing explanations.

Republicans on Capitol Hill saw the board as another tool to censor conservative viewpoints, dovetailing with an effort by technology companies to police what is said on their platforms.

Several pieces of legislation have been introduced to shut down the board altogether.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.