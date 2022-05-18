House Republicans introduced a resolution Wednesday to expunge the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

The resolution is the brainchild of Rep. Markwayne Mullin, Oklahoma Republican, and is backed by several leadership members, according to a report on Fox News.

“Democrats used their second impeachment resolution to once again weaponize one of the most grave and consequential powers of the House,” Mr. Mullin said in a statement. “This was never about the Constitution; it was rooted in personal politics.”

Nearly 30 Republicans back the resolution, Fox News reported, including at least two in leadership positions — House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York and Vice Chair Mike Johnson of Louisiana.

“From the beginning of this sham process, I stood up against Nancy Pelosi’s blatant attempt to shred the Constitution,” Ms. Stefanik told Fox News Digital. “It is past time to expunge Democrats’ sham smear against not only President Trump’s name, but against millions of patriots across the country.”

Mr. Trump was impeached after he had left the presidency on charges of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

He was acquitted by the Senate, but more Republicans backed his removal on these counts than on the first impeachment charge — asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for dirt on Joe Biden, then a Democratic presidential hopeful.

Mr. Mullin‘s resolution accuses the articles of impeachment as relying on Mr. Trump’s public words “that lack any context, and are viewed in a light most unfavorable to the President.” It also said the resolution contained “a subjective account of that which transpired at the Capitol.”

The text also criticizes the impeachment process as lacking any “evidentiary hearing” and as calling no witnesses. And it repeats many of the complaints Republicans have made about the 2020 electoral process, the basis for the Jan. 6 rallies that devolved into a riot.

The resolution has no chance of passing the Democratic-controlled House.

But it nevertheless both illustrates Mr. Trump’s hold on the Republican Party and suggests what might happen if Republicans take control of the chamber after the November elections.

Liberal outlets were apoplectic, some noting that Mr. Mullin was considered a hero in his Jan. 6 actions physically defending the Capitol building against the rioters.

Daily Kos said the resolution “tries to codify Big Lie and expunge Trump impeachment.” The Daily Beast, which first reported the resolution, called it a “bizarre bill.”

