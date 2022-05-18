President Biden on Wednesday committed to working with Finland and Sweden to “remain vigilant against any threats to our shared security” and “deter and confront aggression” while the two Nordic countries’ applications to join the NATO military alliance are under review.

Analysts say the two countries, which have long resisted formal ties to NATO, are in a particularly vulnerable position as their applications for alliance membership are in the pipeline. Russian President Vladimir Putin has bitterly criticized past expansions by NATO into eastern Europe and has talked of unspecified retaliation against Helsinki and Stockholm for their decision to join the 30-nation transatlantic alliance.

In a statement signaling his support for their bid to join the alliance, Mr. Biden also called on Congress and Washington’s European allies to quickly bring Finland and Sweden into NATO. The two countries are pushing ahead with their bids despite renewed objections from NATO member Turkey, which has expressed opposition to the expansion.

“Finland and Sweden are longtime, stalwart partners of the United States,” he said. “By joining NATO, they will further strengthen our defense cooperation and benefit the entire Transatlantic Alliance.”

Russian officials have previously warned of military and political consequences should the two countries join NATO. President Vladimir Putin tempered his standpoint on Monday, however, saying “there is no immediate threat to Russia from an expansion to include these countries.”

Both countries will require the endorsement of all 30 current NATO members before joining the alliance.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday raised concerns publicly over admitting both countries over links between their domestic Kurdish populations and separatist militants who have long battled his government and whom Turkey considers to be terrorists. Mr. Erdogan has also raised concerns over both countries imposing military sanctions on Turkey.

“Neither country has an open, clear stance against terrorist organizations,” Mr. Erdogan said at a news conference Monday. “We cannot say ‘yes’ to those who impose sanctions on Turkey, on joining NATO, which is a security organization.”

But Swedish and Finnish leaders have moved ahead, saying that Turkey’s objections can be dealt with.

“Turkey’s statements have changed very quickly and hardened in recent days. But I am sure that we will resolve the situation with constructive talks,” Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said Tuesday during a visit to Sweden. Mr. Niinisto said that Mr. Erdogan signaled his support for Finland joining NATO when the two spoke in early April.

“Now it seems that there are different opinions,” he said “We must continue to discuss.”

NATO officials failed to reach a consensus on whether to begin talks over the two countries’ membership after envoys met in Brussels on Wednesday, though officials did not provide specifics on what is holding up the talks.

In a show of support, President Biden is planning to host Mr. Niinisto and Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden for a meeting at the White House on Thursday. The leaders are expected to discuss their applications to join the alliance, European security, and Western support for Ukraine, the White House announced Tuesday.

- Guy Taylor contributed to this article, which was based in part on wire reports.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.