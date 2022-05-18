House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy slammed Democrats on Wednesday for planning to give congressional staff free membership to the popular exercise company Peloton Interactive.

Mr. McCarthy said the proposal signaled the elitist sentiments of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and other members of the Democratic leadership.

“This congress will go down in history as the out-of-touch Congress,” said Mr. McCarthy, California Republican. “This week as families scramble to find baby formula … Speaker Pelosi decided to give everyone in Congress a Peloton gym membership.”

Earlier this month, Mrs. Pelosi approved a new contract between the House’s administrative arm and Peloton. The new partnership allows House staff, including U.S. Capitol Police and those working far away from Washington in congressional district offices, the opportunity to receive free VIP membership to the cycling platform.

According to House documents, the contract with Peloton will cost taxpayers an upfront payment of $10,000, with an additional $10 per month to be paid for each staffer that signs up for the program. The contract with Peloton became active Wednesday with House members able to sign up immediately.

The number of individuals who will use the service is unknown, especially because of the high cost of a Peloton exercise bike. Most of the company’s stationary bikes run upwards of $2,000, without considering setup fees which can run as high as $300.

Republicans say that the overall cost to taxpayers could be as high as $120,000 if nearly all the House’s 10,000 employees join along with the 2,300 Capitol Police contingent.

“Instead of trying to help struggling families, Democrats are plundering their pocketbooks to pay for Pelosi’s Peloton membership,” said Mr. McCarthy. “You can’t imagine a more out-of-touch party.”

Mr. McCarthy pledged that if Republicans took back control of Congress this November, the party would reevaluate the contract.

Peloton memberships are not the only lucrative perk now available to congressional offices. House members are also eligible to have alcohol delivered on-demand to their offices thanks to a new agreement between the chamber and its food service provider, Sodexo.

Mrs. Pelosi’s office did not return requests for comment on this story.

