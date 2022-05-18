An emotional Nevada mom has gone viral after school board officials cut her mic temporarily as she read sexually explicit passages from a class assignment given to her high school daughter.

Las Vegas news outlet KTNV confirmed Wednesday that Kandra Evans is the mother seen telling a Clark County School District board meeting that a teacher required her 15-year-old daughter to memorize the “pornographic” material for a class assignment.

“This will be horrifying for me to read to you, but that will give you perspective on how she must have felt when her teacher required her to memorize this and to act it out in front of her entire class,” Ms. Evans says in a video of Thursday’s school board meeting that has taken off on social media.

The video shows her becoming emotional as she begins reading from the materials in her hands: “I don’t love you. It’s not you, it’s just, I don’t like your d—- — or any d—- in that case. I cheated, Joe.”

“Forgive me, we’re not using profanity,” the board’s chairwoman Irene Cepeda interrupted, as Ms. Evans’ microphone seemed to be cut off briefly.

Another school board member called for “decorum” and told Ms. Evans not to “engage with the audience.”

The mother responded: “If you don’t want me to read it to you, what was it like for my 15-year-old daughter to have to memorize pornographic material and memorize it?”

After the exchange, school board officials allowed Ms. Evans to finish her remarks, which took up nearly four minutes of the meeting.

“We have pornography laws regarding minors in this state and many of those were violated because of this assignment,” Ms. Evans said, adding that she didn’t have time to name all of them.

The exchange went viral after Libs of Tik Tok, a popular social media account, posted a video excerpt Monday.

In a series of four tweets on Tuesday, the Clark County School District posted the full video of the meeting, accusing the briefer excerpt of “alleging a member of the public was not given their full time for public comment.”

The district, which serves 320,000 students in the Las Vegas area, went on to confirm the class assignment but said it “does not comment on individual or personnel issues.”

“The Clark County School District is investigating the circumstances surrounding a class assignment consisting of a student-generated writing exercise that produced content not conducive to student instruction,” the district wrote in a tweet.

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.