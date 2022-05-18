A trucker convoy that protested COVID-19 rules in March has returned to its Maryland staging ground, raising the prospect of new demonstrations in the nation’s capital.

About two dozen trucks and another 100 cars from the People’s Convoy showed up at the Hagerstown Speedway on Tuesday, according to WUSA9.

The convoy drove around the Beltway and its leaders met with GOP lawmakers earlier this year as part of protests against COVID-19 restrictions.

Many rules, notably mask mandates, have fallen away since then, so the purpose of the protest is a bit hazy.

The convoy wants the federal government to end its national emergency declaration on COVID-19, though some protesters cited broader concerns.

“Trucker G,” a trucker from Missouri, told WUSA9 he feels too many individual freedoms are being taken away.

“I know a lot of people say it’s all about mandates, but for me, mandates are just the straw that broke the camel’s back,” he said.

