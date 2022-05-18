Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on television celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz to declare victory in the GOP Senate primary in Pennsylvania.

Mr. Oz has Mr. Trump’s support and is locked in a neck-and-neck race for the party’s nomination with former hedge fund executive David McCormick.

“Dr. Oz should declare victory,” Mr. Trump said on social media. “It makes it much harder for them to cheat with ballots that they ‘just happened to find.’”

Mr. Trump appeared to be alluding to his charge that the 2020 election was stolen from him by Democrats, including in Pennsylvania where election officials did not begin processing the record number of absentee ballots cast until Election Day.

Election officials under state law were unable to start the count until 7 a.m. on Election Day.

President Biden took the lead in the election after the final votes were counted.

The latest tally in Tuesday’s GOP primary showed Mr. Oz leading Mr. McCormick 31.31% to 31.18 % — or fewer than 2,000 votes out of more than 1.2 million cast.

The winner is set to face off against Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who cruised to victory Tuesday in the Democratic Senate nomination race.

