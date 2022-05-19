Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will soon be tying the knot.

The New York Democrat confirmed reports Thursday that she is officially engaged to longtime boyfriend Riley Roberts.

“It’s true! Thank you all for the well wishes,” she posted on Twitter.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez told Business Insider via a Twitter direct message that no date has been set and the engagement became official in April

“We got engaged last month in my family’s hometown in Puerto Rico,” she said. “No future details yet, we’re taking some space to savor this time before diving into planning.”

The two met as college students at Boston University.

