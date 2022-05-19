The Jan. 6 committee requested an interview from Rep. Barry Loudermilk on Thursday, citing concerns with Capitol tours he gave prior to last year’s attack.

The Democrat-led panel told the Georgia Republican its members think he has information about the riot that could be related to a tour he led on Jan. 5, when the complex was mostly closed to the public.

“We write to seek your voluntary cooperation in advancing our investigation,” the members wrote to Mr. Loudermilk. “Based on our review of evidence in the Select Committee’s possession, we believe you have information regarding a tour you led through parts of the Capitol complex on January 5, 2021.”

Mr. Loudermilk is the seventh Republican with whom the committee has sought an interview.

Last week, the committee formally subpoenaed five Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, over their refusal to voluntarily testify before the panel.

The panel also targeted Reps. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona, and Mo Brooks of Alabama.

Some committee members claim that the Republicans were in contact with the White House before the attack and were potentially involved in coordinating and planning the riot.

Seven Democrats sit on the committee, which is chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi.

Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois are the only two Republicans who are on the committee. Both are among the most vocal critics of former President Donald Trump in the GOP conference.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to seat two Republicans whom Mr. McCarthy picked to sit on the panel, including Mr. Jordan and Indiana Rep. Jim Banks. Mrs. Pelosi disagreed with their objections to certifying the 2020 election in favor of President Biden.

Since then, the committee has, Ms. Cheney and Mr. Kinzinger aside, received little or no cooperation from Republican lawmakers, nearly all of whom see it as a partisan tool.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.