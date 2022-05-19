A top FBI official told jurors Thursday that a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer repeatedly made it clear during a 2016 meeting that he was not representing the campaign while urging the bureau to investigate an incorrect theory tying former President Donald Trump to a Russian bank.

Former FBI General Counsel James Baker said that campaign attorney Michael Sussmann asserted, both in a text message and in person, that he was not acting for any client — including the Clinton campaign or Democratic National Committee — when he passed along now-debunked evidence of covert communications between Russia’s Alfa Bank and the Trump Organization.

The meeting took place in September 2016, just weeks away from the presidential election, which Hillary Clinton lost to Mr. Trump.

“He told me that he was not appearing before me on behalf of any particular client and he had some information that was concerning, related to an apparent surreptitious communication between something called Alfa Bank and some part of the Trump Organization in the United States,” Mr. Baker told the court.

Mr. Baker is the star witness for the government in the criminal case against Mr. Sussmann. Prosecutors have charged Mr. Sussmann with lying to the FBI by saying he was not there on behalf of any client. They say he was there to prod the FBI into probing Mr. Trump’s ties to Alfa Bank so the Clinton campaign could pitch stories to media outlets saying the Trump campaign was under federal investigation.

Mr. Sussmann later billed the Clinton campaign for the Baker meeting, according to the indictment.

Taking the stand on behalf of the prosecutors, Mr. Baker also showed jurors a text message sent by Mr. Sussmann on Sept. 18, 2016, the day before their meeting.

“I have something time-sensitive (and sensitive) I need to discuss,” Mr. Sussmann wrote to Mr. Baker. “Do you have availability for a short meeting tomorrow? I’m coming on my own — not on behalf of a client or company — want to help the Bureau. Thanks.”

Mr. Baker said the assurances from Mr. Sussmann that he was not meeting with him on behalf of a client, led him to believe that the Clinton campaign attorney was acting as a good citizen.

Mr. Baker told the court he would have treated the Trump-Russia allegations differently had Mr. Sussmann said he was working for the Clinton campaign. For starters, Mr. Baker said, he would not have viewed Mr. Sussmann as a source nor protected his identity from others in the bureau.

“Then he’d be a lawyer who is representing someone whose identity he may or may not have disclosed. The client would have been the sensitive human source,” Mr. Baker said.

During the meeting, Mr. Sussmann also underscored that major news outlets were aware of the Alfa Bank allegations, Mr. Baker recalled. That only added to the sense of urgency for the FBI, he said.

“It affected my urgency of the matter because I know from my prior experience in this field that if a news organization were to publish something about a surreptitious communication channel as soon as it came out, the communication channel would disappear,” Mr. Baker said. “That would make it much harder for the FBI to investigate such a channel.”

