The Biden administration said Thursday that it has sourced the first batch of foreign-produced infant formula for import to the U.S. as part of the “Operation Formula Fly” mission.

The shipment will include 1.5 million bottles of formula produced by Nestle S.A. in Switzerland.

The Pentagon is working to identify aircraft to transport the shipment to Plainfield, Indiana, from where the product will be distributed within the U.S.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.