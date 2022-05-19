President Biden on Thursday approved an additional $100 million in military assistance to Ukraine, just minutes after the Senate passed Mr. Biden’s $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package.

The aid will include additional artillery, radars, spare parts, and other equipment, bringing total U.S. lethal aid sent to $3.9 billion since Russia’s invasion in February.

“I applaud the Congress for sending a clear bipartisan message to the world that the people of the United States stand together with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their democracy and freedom,” Mr. Biden said. “The resources that I requested will allow us to send even more weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, replenish our own stockpile, and support U.S. troops stationed on NATO territory.”

Mr. Biden said the weapons approved Thursday will “will go directly to the front lines of freedom in Ukraine, and reiterate our strong support for the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their country against Russia’s ongoing aggression.”

The aid package passed Thursday, which a series of partisan fights had delayed for a week, is $7 billion more than the White House requested from Congress in late April.

The package includes $11 billion in funds for the Department of Defense to send weapons from its stockpile to Ukraine and another $9 billion to backfill the Pentagon’s own arsenal.

As Congress’ neared its final passage of the aid, the Pentagon warned publicly that it was nearing its full capacity to deliver weapons and aid to Ukraine.

Thursday’s $40 billion package is over and above the $13.6 billion aid bill approved by Congress in March.

— Haris Alic contributed to this story

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.