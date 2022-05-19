Nearly half of President Biden’s 22.2 million followers on Twitter are fake, according to a new audit.

Software company SparkToro determined that 49.3% of the accounts that follow Mr. Biden’s official account, @POTUS, are not real users based on location data, default profile images or when the accounts joined.

SparkToro defines fake followers as “accounts that are unreachable and will not see the account’s tweets (either because they’re spam, bots, propaganda, etc. or because they’re no longer active on Twitter),” according to Newsweek.

Mr. Biden uses Twitter to update the public on official actions or release video clips about the events of the day.

However, he doesn’t rely on it as heavily as his predecessor, Donald Trump, who used Twitter to disseminate his opinions on events of the day or announce firings before he was kicked off the platform following the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The debate around the extent of fake accounts coincides with Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s bid to acquire Twitter. He said the purchase is on hold while he gets Twitter to divulge the true share of accounts that are bots or fake users.

“Twitter claims that >95% of daily active users are real, unique humans,” Mr. Musk tweeted this month. “Does anyone have that experience?”

