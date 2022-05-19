Vice President Kamala Harris will meet virtually with abortion providers Thursday as the Supreme Court finalizes an opinion that could overturn the broad right to the procedure established by the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Ms. Harris will speak to providers who work in states with tough abortion restrictions in a show of support from the administration. The event will be livestreamed from the South Court Auditorium at 2 p.m.

The White House is concerned about the forthcoming opinion, which was drafted by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. and was leaked to the press, sparking a firestorm.

The opinion as drafted would leave abortion restrictions up to the states. The draft drew sufficient support from the court’s conservative majority, prompting Democratic fears of draconian restrictions in some states.

Participants in the Harris event include Dr. Rebecca Taub, an OB/GYN who works in California, Oklahoma, and Kansas; Dr. Bhavik Kumar, an OB/GYN for Planned Parenthood who practices in Texas; Dr. Colleen McNicholas, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of St. Louis, Missouri; and Helen Weems, a registered nurse and founding director of All Families Healthcare in Montana.

Senate Democrats recently tried to enshrine abortion rights in federal law, but Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin III, West Virginia Democrat, blocked the bill from advancing.

