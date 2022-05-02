Pro-life activists who turned over five fetuses in a Capitol Hill home to police are offering a $25,000 reward for evidence of illegal late-term abortions at the Washington Surgi-Clinic.

Activists Terrisa Bukovinac and Lauren Handy of the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising said they will announce the reward Wednesday during a protest at the clinic on F Street NW.

The money comes from anonymous donors, a spokeswoman for the group said.

The clinic did not respond to a request for comment.

D.C. police recovered five late-term fetuses from the Southeast apartment of Ms. Handy, 28, on March 31. She and Ms. Bukovinac, 41, claimed that a driver from a medical waste services company gave them a box with the remains of 115 fetuses total, 110 of which they buried.

The activists later released photographs that appear to show the five recovered fetuses were aborted during the late second and early third trimester, in violation of federal law.

Nearly 100 Republican members of Congress signed letters last month to Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to demand autopsies of the fetuses. There has been no response to the letters.

