Amazon workers employed at a Staten Island warehouse voted against forming a union Monday, an unexpected setback for the group of current and former employees who last month successfully created the company’s first union at a different New York City warehouse.

Of the 998 ballots cast, 618 — roughly 62% — were against participating in organized labor and being represented by the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) compared to the 380 — about 38% — who voted for it, according to a federal labor board that tallied the ballots.

In a tweet, the ALU acknowledged the outcome and said it will continue its efforts to unionize workers. The ALU did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

“The organizing will continue at this facility and beyond,” the ALU said in its post. “The fight has just begun.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Any objections to the election are due May 9 to the National Labor Relations Board, which oversaw the process.

The vote marks a major defeat for workers pushing to join collective bargaining efforts at some of the country’s largest employers, including Amazon and Starbucks. The Staten Island Amazon workers would have formed the company’s second union chapter in as many months.

The Biden administration is reportedly considering, as a show of support for organized labor, inviting to the White House some of the Amazon and Starbucks workers behind the unionization efforts.

The White House declined to either confirm or deny such plans but restated President Biden’s support for unions.

“We are in regular touch with union workers and union leaders, in large part because the president has long been an advocate of collective bargaining rights and of the right of anyone to choose to join a union,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

