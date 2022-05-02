Russian troops have been looting farms in their invasion of Ukraine, sending expensive agricultural equipment and grain supplies to their contacts back across the border.

But now technology has rendered some of the stolen farm equipment useless.

According to media reports, Russian troops recently grabbed about 30 pieces of farm machinery — from combine harvesters to seeders — after breaking into a John Deere dealership in Melitopol, a city in southeastern Ukraine under military occupation.

On Sunday, CNN reported that rival groups of Russian soldiers were routinely raiding the dealership. But the expensive tractors and combines could be located through GPS systems installed in them. A local contact told CNN the loot was taken to Chechnya, where they haven’t moved.

Although separated by hundreds of miles, the dealership was able to remotely power down the vehicles, rendering them useless at a farm near Grozny. But the military thieves are reportedly in contact with someone in Russia who can help them disable the shutdown code.

“Even if they sell harvesters for spare parts, they will earn some money,” the contact told CNN.

