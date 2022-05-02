Connecticut legislators have voted to expand the state’s access to abortion by expanding the types of medical professionals who can perform the procedure and increasing protections against abortion-related lawsuits.

Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, is expected to sign the legislation into law, according to the Hartford Courant.

The measure, which received bipartisan support, comes as Republican-led states have sought to curb abortion access and make it easier to penalize those who perform them.

It also comes weeks before a Supreme Court ruling that pro-choice advocates fear could overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling that allows abortion until viability. The high court is weighing a Mississippi ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Nine states have enacted 33 abortion restrictions this year, and seven states have enacted 11 abortion protections, according to Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice reproductive health research group.

