The National Labor Relations Board on Monday began counting votes of Amazon warehouse workers seeking to form a second union in New York City.



The tally is expected to be completed Monday evening.



A separate Amazon facility on Staten Island voted for unionizing last month, marking the company’s first successful organized labor effort.



However, the vote could be overturned. An NLRB official said a hearing that could null the election is warranted based on Amazon’s accusations that labor organizers intimidated workers and an NLRB office branch broke rules by appearing to back the union drive.

It’s unclear whether the second unionization attempt will succeed due to anti-union obstacles from Amazon, high turnover, fewer workers and fewer organizers.

“As a company, we don’t think unions are the best answer for our employees,” said Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel. “Our focus remains on working directly with our team to continue making Amazon a great place to work.”

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

