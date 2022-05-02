Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday condemned remarks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, calling “untrue” the Moscow diplomat’s claim that Adolf Hitler “had Jewish blood.”

“The goal of such lies is to accuse the Jews themselves of the most awful crimes in history, which were perpetrated against them, and thereby absolve Israel’s enemies of responsibility,” Mr. Bennett said.

“No war in our time is like the Holocaust or is comparable to the Holocaust. The use of the Holocaust of the Jewish people as a political tool must cease immediately,” the Israeli leader said, adding that he views Mr. Lavrov’s comments “with utmost severity.”

Mr. Lavrov’s comment on Sunday came days after Israel had observed its annual Holocaust Remembrance Day. He responded to an Italian television interviewer who asked how Ukraine could be “de-Nazified” by Russia when its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is Jewish.

The BBC translated Mr. Lavrov’s answer; “I could be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood. [That Mr. Zelenskyy is Jewish] means absolutely nothing. Wise Jewish people say that the most ardent anti-Semites are usually Jews.”

Russia has claimed that its war against Ukraine has been driven, in part, by an attempt to remove Nazis from the country.

SEE ALSO: Ukrainian drones sink Russian patrol boats: Report

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid decried Mr. Lavrov’s comments, and Israel’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador for consultations.

“Foreign Minister Lavrov’s remarks are both an unforgivable and outrageous statement as well as a terrible historical error,” Mr. Lapid said in a statement. “Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust. The lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse Jews themselves of antisemitism.”

On Twitter, Dani Dayan, former Israeli consul general in New York and chairman of the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, rebuked Mr. Lavrov, saying his comments were “absurd [and] dangerous.”

The Russian foreign minister “is propagating the inversion of the Holocaust — turning the victims into the criminals on the basis of promoting a completely unfounded claim that Hitler was of Jewish descent,” Mr. Dayan tweeted.

“Equally serious is calling the Ukrainians in general, and President Zelenskyy in particular, Nazis. This, among other things, is a complete distortion of the history and a serious affront to the victims of Nazism,” he added.

• Mark A. Kellner can be reached at mkellner@washingtontimes.com.