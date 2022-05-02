President Biden told reporters that he will speak Monday with the parents of Austin Tice, a reporter who was abducted in Syria in 2012.

At a ceremony to present awards to federal employees for their service, Mr. Biden was asked whether he planned to speak with the parents of the captive journalist.

“Today,” Mr. Biden responded.

Mr. Tice was working as a freelance journalist reporting on the Syrian conflict roughly a decade ago when he was abducted. Since then, his family has pleaded with officials across three U.S. presidential administrations to bring their son home to safety. They have also urged Syria to help return their son back to the U.S.

The Biden administration last year confirmed that Mr. Tice was alive in captivity, something his parents have said all along.

In an interview earlier this month with NPR, Debra Tice said Washington bureaucracy is the biggest roadblock to securing her son’s release.

“It breaks my heart to tell you, the Syrians are not the obstacles now,” the journalist’s mother told an NPR affiliate in Houston, her hometown. “The obstacle is really Washington D.C.”

Earlier this month, the Tice family was awarded the James A. Baker III Prize for Excellence in Leadership on Austin’s behalf.

At the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner over the weekend, the organization paid tribute to Mr. Tice.

