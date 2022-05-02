Sen. Joe Manchin III is going head-to-head with former President Donald Trump in West Virginia, putting to test just how much goodwill has been brought among Republicans for opposing the White House’s $1.75 trillion social welfare package.

Mr. Manchin, a Democrat, this weekend endorsed GOP Rep. David McKinley, who is in a heated contest with a Trump-backed candidate for the Republican nomination for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

Mr. McKinley, who has represented the 1st Congressional District, is running against fellow GOP Rep. Alex Mooney, who has represented the 2nd District. West Virginia lost one of its three congressionals after the 2020 census showed the state had lost some of its population.

As part of his endorsement, Mr. Manchin vouched for Mr. McKinley’s opposition to President Biden’s $1.75 trillion “reckless spending” program, known as Build Back Better.

“I have always said, if I can’t go home and explain it, I can’t vote for it, and that’s why I opposed Build Back Better,” Mr. Manchin said. “For Alex Mooney and his out-of-state supporters to suggest David McKinley supported Build Back Better is an outright lie.”

The endorsement puts Mr. Manchin directly at odds with Mr. Trump. The former president endorsed Mr. Mooney last year shortly after Mr. McKinley and 12 other Republicans broke ranks to pass the White House’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.

“It is not surprising that Joe Manchin and the Democratic Party want to defeat a principled conservative like me,” Mr. Mooney said.

Mr. Manchin’s endorsement comes as a recent poll shows him with a nearly 70% job approval rating among West Virginia Republicans.

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.