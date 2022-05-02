A federal judge ruled late Sunday that the Republican National Committee must turn over email marketing data to the House select committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Tim Kelly, a Trump appointee, rejected an RNC lawsuit against the panel and said in a 53-page ruling that the political organization must produce information about fundraising emails sent in the weeks leading up to the Capitol riot.



The panel says such emails to supporters of then-President Donald Trump contributed to the violence on Jan. 6, 2021.



Judge Kelly rejected the RNC’s argument that the information is not relevant, writing that the committee seeks “reasonably relevant information from a narrow window during which the RNC sent emails promoting claims that the presidential election was fraudulent or stolen.”

He also disagreed with claims that the committee lacks legal authority.



“The RNC argues that the Select Committee lacks the proper authorization to wield investigative power on behalf of the House. … But for a few reasons, especially given the House’s own reading of the authorizing resolution, the Court cannot agree,” Judge Kelly wrote.



The RNC has until Thursday to appeal the ruling, which means the Jan. 6 committee will not immediately receive the email records.

