A French teacher has been suspended for hosting an after-hours drag show for students at a Pennsylvania high school without notifying parents or requesting permission slips.

Viral videos posted on the Twitter account @LibsOfTikTok show four adult drag queens demonstrating erotic dances to students as part of the event that Hempfield High School’s Gay Sexuality Alliance Club (GSA) hosted last Monday in Lancaster.

The Hempfield School District said in an online message to parents that it heard complaints about the “serious situation” after images and videos spread on social media.

“First and foremost, the administration team apologizes to students, parents, and the community on behalf of those involved in this event,” the district’s message states, in part.

“We are appalled at what took place and in no way condone this type of activity in our schools. Neither the dress of the invited guests nor the performance was appropriate in our school setting,” it adds.

The district has placed the club’s adviser, identified in media reports as French teacher Kelly Tyson, on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation.

Ms. Tyson has not responded to requests for comment.

In screen captures of a social media post that @LibsOfTikTok published on Twitter, Ms. Tyson appears to confirm hosting the drag performers on two earlier occasions.

“I don’t know how to explain the sheer joy I feel in my bones when these queens come take time out of their busy schedules to perform for us (year 3!) and to be with my students,” the post reads.

“As GSA co-advisor and a queer teacher, it makes me emotional to think of this space we have created,” it adds. “I would have loved nothing more than to have a space like they have, an opportunity to attend their own drag show.”

In a separate statement posted online, the Hempfield School Board said it looks forward to receiving a “thorough report” on Ms. Tyson’s conduct from the school district.

“The Board will take appropriate action, as needed, based on these findings and any additional information received,” the statement reads.

The Hempfield School District did not respond on Monday to a request for comment.

In its message to parents, the district called the investigation a “personnel issue” and said “there will be certain information the district is unable to share with the public.”

“We respectfully request that while the appropriate district personnel investigate and address this serious matter, individuals refrain from speculation and furthering currently circulating misinformation that can get in the way of a thorough and accurate investigation,” the district said.

Harrisburg 100, an online news source that first reported the story, said the drag show featured dancers in tight-fitting clothing who revealed their naked rear ends to students.

Local media reported that parents and district administrators were not notified about the show, which was announced on campus during school hours.

“It wouldn’t make a difference to me if it was a woman doing this. It’s irrelevant that they are drag queens, it’s the type of the performance at the school,” Meredith Hilt, a mother of two children in the district, told Lancaster Online on Friday.

