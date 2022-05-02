Russia will end its participation in the International Space Station over objections to Western sanctions against the country for its war against Ukraine.

Dmitry Rogozin, the general director of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, criticized the economic penalties in an interview on state TV over the weekend, Bloomberg reported.

“The decision has been taken already, we’re not obliged to talk about it publicly,” Mr. Rogozin said. “I can say this only — in accordance with our obligations, we’ll inform our partners about the end of our work on the ISS with a year’s notice.”

The move was expected after Mr. Rogozin previously threatened to end cooperation with NASA and the European Space Agency over economic sanctions from the U.S. and Europe against Moscow that have crippled Russia’s economy.

The ISS is currently home to six Americans, one Italian, one German and three Russians, according to Bloomberg.

