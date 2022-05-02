The U.S. Senate was set to return to Washington on Monday, but few expect any major legislative business to get accomplished as a string of lawmakers are waylaid by the coronavirus.

Sen. Michael Bennet, Colorado Democrat, announced on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would be self-quarantining for the rest of the week.

“I am vaccinated and boosted and thankfully experiencing only minor, cold-like symptoms,” said Mr. Bennet. “I will work virtually while quarantining in Denver according to the guidance set forth by the Senate[’s] attending physician.”

The absence throws the ability of the 50-50 Senate to function into question. Democrats only narrowly control the majority thanks to the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Without Mr. Bennet in attendance, Democrats will be unable to move any legislation without the support of at least one Republican lawmaker. Although the task does not seem difficult, given how polarized topics have become within the chamber it ensures that virtually nothing significant will get done.

“Never say never,” said an aide to the Senate Democratic leadership. “But obviously in a closely divided chamber, it becomes incredibly difficult to move forward if even one member is out, especially given the obstructionist nature of Republicans.”

SEE ALSO: New poll shows GOP leads list of most popular governors

This is the second time in as many weeks that the Senate has been rendered near-paralyzed due to COVID-related absences. Last week, two Democratic lawmakers were forced to miss votes after testing positive.

Complicating matters is that even if they were able to attend, Mrs. Harris would not have been able to cast the deciding vote in the case of a tie because of having tested positive for the coronavirus herself.

The truancies have delayed consideration of a slew of President Biden’s administrative appointees. Democrats, in particular, had hoped to confirm along party lines several nominees for the Federal Reserve System’s Board of Governors this week.

Mr. Bennet’s absence makes that unlikely, unless at least one GOP lawmaker crosses the aisle. Bipartisan cooperation is unlikely, however, since a large number of Mr. Biden’s nominees have been deemed “too radical” by Republicans.

“It is worth asking ourselves if these nominees are truly the ‘inflation fighters’ that the White House claims they are,” said Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee.

The absences could also block the Senate from speedily considering Mr. Biden’s request for $33 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine.

Democrats are poised to pair the military and humanitarian funding with nearly $10 billion for COVID vaccines and testing. Although negotiated in a bipartisan fashion, the package has stalled amid demands from Republicans that Mr. Biden rescinds ending Title 42 — a pandemic emergency order blocking illegal aliens from entering the U.S.

The White House believes that by tying emergency aid for Ukraine to the coronavirus money, they can shame Republicans into dropping their calls for language prohibiting the administration from revoking Title 42.

To succeed, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer will need to line up every single member of his conference, including those who have signaled support for keeping the border order in place. First, however, the New York Democrat needs them all to show up.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.